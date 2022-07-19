Ira Khan and boyfriend Nupur Shikhare are all smiles in THIS photo with her grandmother Zeenat Hussain

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is quite active on social media and likes to keep her fans updated all the time. She keeps sharing lovey-dovey pictures with her BF Nupur Shikhare. These two never hesitate in expressing their love for each other. Now, a few hours back, the star kid shared a new set of pictures with her boyfriend and grandmother Zeenat Hussain on her Instagram handle.

Sharing the photos, she captioned them: "Random happy photo." Reacting to it, Fatima Sana Shaikh dropped several heart emojis in the comments section. While many fans also sent immense love to the trio and a user added: "Lovely pictures." While another user added: "Glad to see Zeenat Aunty." A third user commented: "Aunty looks amazing, thu thu." Another user commented: "Wawwwaaaoo goergeous girl ira. always my favourite."

Check it out:

Ira also celebrated her second anniversary with her boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare. She took to Instagram and shared photos and penned: “It’s actually been two years but it’s feels like it was always like this. I love you. As truly and genuinely as I am capable of loving. For everything.” Nupur responded, “I love you too. It was always meant to be like this, we just realised it 2 years back.”

Meanwhile, a few years back, Ira made her debut as a theatre director. She directed the play Euripides’ Medea with Hazel Keech in the lead. Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir Khan, who was married to director Kiran Rao for 15 years. The couple parted ways in July last year.

