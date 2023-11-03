Ira Khan and fiancé Nupur Shikhare perform Kelvan as they kickstart pre-wedding festivities; see PICS

After a considerable period of dating, Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, and Nupur Shikhare officially got engaged in November last year. They are now gearing up for a wedding in early 2024. Recently, Ira shared a collection of delightful pictures from their Kelvan ceremony on her Instagram, giving a glimpse into their joyous celebrations.

Ira Khan gives a sneak peek into her wedding festivities

On November 3rd, Ira Khan delighted her Instagram followers by posting snapshots from her Kelvan ceremony. The images feature Ira Khan and her fiancé, Nupur Shikhare, actively participating in the Kelvan rituals. The event was graced by the presence of both their families and friends, all of whom had a joyous and fun-filled time.

Check out Ira's Instagram post below:

Nupur Shikhare expressed his affection by sharing Ira's post on his Instagram stories. In one of his stories, he affectionately referred to Ira as a cutie, and in another, he couldn't help but admire the way his future wife looks at him. Take a look:

About Kelvan ceremony

For those unfamiliar, the Kelvan ceremony holds a significant place in Marathi weddings. This tradition involves the parents of the bride-to-be and groom-to-be extending invitations to each other's families for a heartfelt meal. It's a beautiful exchange of affection where tokens of love are presented as gifts. Close relatives from both sides are also invited, and they generously bestow wedding gifts upon the bride and groom. The ceremony is mirrored at both the bride's and groom's residences, making it a truly special and inclusive celebration of love.

Ira Khan posted pictures expressing her appreciation for her beau, Nupur Shikhare

Some days ago, Ira shared a deeply affectionate post about Nupur, highlighting the profound impact he has had on her life. She expressed her difficulty in fully expressing her love and appreciation for him, emphasizing his role in her personal growth. Additionally, she recognized the remarkable aspects of fun, love, companionship, and stimulation that he brought into her life. She even mentioned that while she may not believe in destiny, her relationship with Shikhar made her understand why others might.

ALSO READ: Did you know Aamir Khan continued filming Taare Zameen Par despite sickle piercing through his hand?