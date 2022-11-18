Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare engaged: Aamir Khan’s daughter looks dreamy in a red gown

Aamir Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He often grabs all the limelight for his films and personal life. Recently, he was in the headlines after the debacle of his film Laal Singh Chaddha. Well, apart from him, his daughter Ira Khan too often grabs attention. She is active on social media and keeps her followers updated about her life. Few weeks earlier a video of her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare proposing to her went viral on social media and today the couple had an engagement bash.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan looked gorgeous in a red-colored off-shoulder flowy gown. She kept her look simple as she wore a black chain around her neck, a simple dangling earring and tied her hair in a ponytail. She looked happy and the smile on her face was proof of this. Complimenting her attire was Nupur Shikhare’s outfit. He looked dapper in a black tuxedo with a white shirt and black bow. The lovebirds walked hand in hand towards their car.

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan’s proposal

Interestingly, Nupur Shikhare proposed to his lady love amidst taking part in the famous Iron Man Italy show. In the video shared by Ira Khan, the fitness trainer is seen walking toward his girlfriend in his race costume, and the couple shared a kiss. Then he went on his knees and proposed to Ira with a ring, after which both of them said ‘Yes.’ Ira Khan, who is all excited about the dream proposal shared the precious moment with an Instagram video and wrote: “Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe I said yes.”

Ira, who is Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s only daughter, made her debut as a theatre director a couple of years back. However, the star kid has no plans to enter Bollywood yet. Even though rumours regarding Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s marriage have been doing rounds for the last few months, the couple has not revealed anything regarding their wedding plans, yet.