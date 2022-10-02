Ira Khan beams with joy with beau Nupur Shikhare as she flaunts her ring in new VIDEO
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got engaged recently.
Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan is all over in the news after her sudden engagement announcement. The star kid had made her relationship official with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare last year. Since then they had garnered a lot of attention. The lovely couple got engaged recently and the good news was announced by Ira Khan herself. She shared it with a video. And now the star kid has once again shared a video in which she is seen flaunting her ring.
Ira is seen beaming in happiness as she shows off her ring. Her beau Nupur Shikhare is also seen in the video. Both are wearing casuals. Taking back to proposal day, Nupur had proposed to his lady love you during the famous Iron Man Italy show. The fitness trainer was seen walking toward his girlfriend in his race costume, and the couple shared a kiss. Then he went on his knees and proposed to Ira with a ring.
Watch the video here:
Fatima Sana Shaikh congratulated the couple and wrote, “This is the sweetest thing I have ever seen. Uff. @nupur_shikhare so filmy uff.” Sara Tendulkar, on the other hand, commented: “Omg congratulations!!”
It is worth mentioning here that Ira made her debut as a theatre director a couple of years back. She does not have plans to enter Bollywood but still enjoys a massive following on social media. The star kid actively advocates for mental health. She had many times opened up about struggling with anxiety attacks and shared what helped her manage them.
Also Read: Ira Khan gets the most romantic birthday wish from boyfriend Nupur Shikhare: ‘I love you so so much bubs’