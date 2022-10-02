Ira Khan beams with joy with beau Nupur Shikhare as she flaunts her ring in new VIDEO

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan is all over in the news after her sudden engagement announcement. The star kid had made her relationship official with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare last year. Since then they had garnered a lot of attention. The lovely couple got engaged recently and the good news was announced by Ira Khan herself. She shared it with a video. And now the star kid has once again shared a video in which she is seen flaunting her ring.

Ira is seen beaming in happiness as she shows off her ring. Her beau Nupur Shikhare is also seen in the video. Both are wearing casuals. Taking back to proposal day, Nupur had proposed to his lady love you during the famous Iron Man Italy show. The fitness trainer was seen walking toward his girlfriend in his race costume, and the couple shared a kiss. Then he went on his knees and proposed to Ira with a ring.