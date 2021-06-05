Ira Khan, BF Nupur give a spin to Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor’s Jab We Met poster as they take COVID vaccine

Ira Khan and her boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, have become the talk of the town since they made their relationship official. Now, as they took their first dose of COVID 19 vaccine together, they opted for a Jab We Met way of informing their followers on Instagram

Bollywood star ’s 24-year-old daughter Ira Khan and her boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare successfully received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. And, after taking their first jab, Ira and Nupur had quite a unique way of sharing it with their followers. Instead of just sharing a photo of themselves while taking the first jab of COVID 19 vaccine, the couple opted for a ‘Jab We Met’ twist to share the news. Nupur took to his Instagram story and shared a poster of Kareena Kapoor and ’s film Jab We Met.

Except, Nupur swapped Kareena and Shahid’s face to his and Ira’s. The fitness trainer also played with the title of the film and changed it to “Jaab we took” to give it a funny twist. Ira and Nupur shared it on their Instagram. Before getting the vaccine, Ira had also shared a story of herself on Instagram wearing a mask and wrote “Getting my covid shot. Scared”. The couple received their first dose of the vaccine effectively and shared it on their respective Instagram just as done by many Bollywood celebrities who took their jabs.

Take a look at Ira and Nupur’s posts:

Meanwhile, Ira and Nupur are pretty active on Instagram. Ira regularly gives fans a sneak peek into her and Nupur’s time together via her social media handle. Besides this, Ira is very mindful of the importance of mental health for which she often shares videos of herself talking about it. The 23-year-old also started the Agatsu Foundation that provides support and awareness for mental health. Sharing the news about it on her handle, Ira stated that Agatsu is her attempt in trying to find a balance and attain equilibrium to make her life better and also to facilitate everyone in making their life better.

