Ira Khan & BF Nupur Shikhare hug it out at the end of a 'failed' kickboxing class; Latter says 'worth a fight'

's daughter Ira Khan has been in the headlines lately due to her posts on her social media account. The young star kid often shares her thoughts via her Instagram handle with netizens and even gives all a sneak peek into her life with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. And now, once again, Ira has caught the attention of social media users with her kickboxing session with beau Nupur. The star kid shared a glimpse of her kickboxing class that according to her was a 'failed' attempt.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ira shared a video in which she is seen boxing it out and training with Nupur. She is seen clad in a pink sports bralette with black tights and is barefoot. With her hair tied up neatly in a ponytail, Ira looked determined while learning kickboxing from Nupur. However, she soon lost her balance while trying to manouver around Nupur and he caught her in time to prevent a fall. The star kid rejoiced and the session ended with a sweet moment between her and beau Nupur.

Sharing the video, Ira wrote, "Kick-boxing is clearly not my thing.What are my arms even doing?! Also... dropping Popeye is clearly not my thing either #fail #firstclass #surpriseattack." Nupur reposted the video from Ira's handle and wrote, "Worth a fight" with a heart emoticon. Clearly the cute moments between these two have been lighting up the internet.

Meanwhile, a few days back, Ira shared a cute selfie with Nupur on social media that also went viral among netizens. The star kid also has been quite open about her battle with depression and has constantly tried to start a conversation with her own videos on Instagram. On the work front, Ira has worked on a play titled Medea as a director and it starred Yuvraj Singh's wife and actress Hazel Keech in the lead.

