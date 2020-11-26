Ira Khan calls Azad the 'coolest baby brother' as she shares PHOTOS with him on his birthday

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's son Azad recently celebrated his birthday. Here's how his sister Ira Khan wished him on the special occasion.

’s son turned a year older recently and wishes poured in for the little guy from all over the country. For the unversed, the little guy had a perfect birthday party and the theme for the same is loosely inspired by a popular game. While everyone was waiting eagerly to have a glimpse of the pictures from Azad’s party, his sister Ira Khan has fulfilled the wishes by sharing them on her social media handle.

Yes, that’s right. Ira has shared a picture of herself with Azad and has also given a glimpse into his gaming-themed birthday party. The little guy seems elated as he is clad in a green t-shirt and black lowers while posing with his sister who holds him from behind. Ira also writes, “Cutttiiieeepaaatoootttiiieee. Happy Birthday! To the coolest baby brother I could have asked for.” However, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are missing from the scene. We hope to see their pictures soon!

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, Ira Khan has recently made headlines for an entirely different reason. The star kid is said to be dating her father’s fitness coach Nupur Shikhare. Sources also state that she has already introduced him to her mother Reena. On the other hand, Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for his upcoming movie which is Laal Singh Chaddha. It also features Kareena Kapoor Khan with whom he has earlier collaborated in many other projects. It happens to be a remake of the Hollywood flick Forrest Gump.

Credits :Ira Khan Instagram

