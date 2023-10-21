Ira Khan calls Nupur Shikhare her 'best decision’; drops UNSEEN PICS with Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta from engagement

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is all set to tie the knot with her beau and fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare, on 3rd January 2024. This date was confirmed by Aamir Khan himself, and he added that he is going to get quite emotional at Ira’s wedding. Nupur proposed to Ira during a cycling race, in September last year. In November, they celebrated their engagement with family and friends.

Now, as Nupur gears up for another race, Ira Khan has penned a few appreciation posts for him. She also dropped some unseen pictures from their engagement featuring her dad Aamir Khan, her mom Reena Dutta, Azad, and others.

Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta’s unseen pictures from Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s engagement

Ira first shared a series of pictures of Nupur Shikhare dancing his heart out at their engagement bash. The first picture shows Aamir Khan in the background. Sharing the pictures, Ira wrote, “Have you met the best decision of my life? He fills my heart.” In another post, she dropped some lovely, unseen pictures from the engagement, one of which shows him dancing with Ira’s mom Reena Dutta. In another picture, he is seen greeting Aamir.

Nupur is seen posing with Azad Rao Khan, the son of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. She also shared a video of Nupur’s proposal during the race. In her caption, she wrote, “Last year, after his Ironman, he did a thing that led to these pictures. I’ve been meaning to put these pictures up for 11 months now. But I wanted to give it the time and attention it deserves.” She added that Nupur is all set for another race and that she can’t wait to be his support crew tomorrow.

Sharing another set of pictures from their engagement, Ira expressed her love for Nupur. She wrote, “I don’t think I tell you enough or am able to express the extent of my love and appreciation for you. I know you and I both feel it when we cuddle though.” Check out the complete post below!

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s engagement bash was attended by Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Azad, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Imran Khan, and many others.

