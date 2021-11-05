Ira Khan celebrates Diwali with her beau Nupur Shikhare and his mother; SEE PICS

The festival of Diwali was on November 4 but the celebration continues in India. People are still celebrating the festival and bursting crackers everywhere. Celebrities have been posting pictures of their celebration on social media with the hashtag Diwali 2021 and flaunting their outfits. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan also celebrated Diwali with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and his family. He has shared the pictures on his Instagram handle and the couple is perfect with each other in ethnic outfits.

Sharing the pictures, Nupur wrote, “Dressup, smile, and say cheese.” In the pictures, Ira has opted for a salmon colour saree paired with a bright red blouse. Nupur wore a yellow kurta and a saffron colour dhoti. His mother draped a green saree. They posed indoors, next to a sofa as a room divider stood at the back, decorated with flowers. As soon he shared the pictures, fans showered love and also wished them a Happy Diwali. A fan commented, “How lovely you guys look, Happy Happy Diwali.”

To note, both Ira and Nupur often share pictures on Instagram. Last month, Nupur had shared a post marking a year since Ira drew her first tattoo on his arm. Ira is also very open about

her relationship.

Take a look at the post here:

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan was once diagnosed with depression and she always spread awareness about the same. She had said, “Get to know yourself, figure out what you like, what you don’t like, who you like, who you don’t like and what you want. Try to start and live your life that way I think.”

Also Read: Ira Khan is all hearts for boyfriend Nupur Shikhare as he celebrates birthday in athletic mode