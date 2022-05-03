Ira Khan celebrates Eid with Imran Khan and boyfriend Nupur Shikhare; PICS

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by the Muslim community worldwide. The festival marks the end of what is considered the holiest month for Muslims in a year. This special occasion is celebrated with family, friends, relatives, and other loved ones. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan took to her social media handle and shared a glimpse of her Eid celebrations with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, cousin-actor Imran Khan and their close ones.

Sharing the photos, Ira Khan penned a quirky caption that read: "Did you know you're eligible for eidi till you're married?! I thought once you're an adult (18) it's done. @zaynmarie @sahabime HA HA. You learn something new everyday. Eid Mubarak" In it, the star kid is seen posing with her boyfriend, her cousin and her friends. She also donned a stunning lehenga for the special occasion, while Nupur was seen in a green kurta and Imran, on the other hand, Imran wore an all-white ethnic outfit.

Check out Ira Khan's post:

Meanwhile, Ira has always been vocal about her mental health and is often seen talking about them on social media. On Monday, she shared a long note, in which she talked about the one thing that helped her anxiety. In the caption, she also wrote using body scrub while showering after her attack helped her soothe herself.

On the work front, a few years back, the star kid made her debut as a theatre director. She directed the play Euripides’ Medea with Hazel Keech in the lead.

