Ira Khan cuts cake as Aamir Khan and mum Reena Dutta join her for her pool birthday party.

Ira Khan's weekend was a rather happening one as she threw a pool party for her birthday. The young star kid was surrounded by her closest family and friends. In a rare appearance, Ira's mother Reena Dutta was also a part of the celebrations. Ira turned a year older and made sure to make the most of it by celebrating it with her loved ones. From the celebrations, one photos has now surfaced on social media and has been going viral.

In the photo, Ira can be seen cutting her birthday cake as her dad Aamir Khan, his son Azad and mum Reena Dutta look on. A happy Ira can also be donning a fun striped bikini with her sunglasses perfectly placed on her head and cutting the cake. Don't miss Ira's themed cake which was decorated with footballs. For the unversed, Ira used to play football during her growing up years and her love affair with the sport still continues.

Take a look at Iran Khan's birthday post:

Meanwhile, Ira also received a super sweet wish from her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on social media. Sharing adorable photos of Ira, Nupur captioned the pictures, "Happy Birthday My Love I love you so so much bubs @khan.ira #happy #birthday #love."

Take a look:

Ira made her relationship with Nupur Instagram official in 2021 during Valentine's Week. Apart from sharing personal and candid updates on social media, Ira has also opened up about struggling with anxiety attacks.

