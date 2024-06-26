Ira Khan drops cute moments with husband Nupur Shikhare; VIDEO is unmissable

The year started with Aamir Khan getting his daughter Ira Khan married to the love of her life, Nupur Shikhare. Since then, the celebrity has been posting several lovely glimpses from their Mumbai and Udaipur wedding festivities.

A while ago, Ira shared an auto-generated video of all the memories she created with her husband and friends over the past months. It also gives a glimpse of their pajama party event from their wedding. Check it out!

Ira Khan’s cute video featuring Nupur Shikhare is hard to miss

On January 3, 2024, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their marriage in the presence of their close ones in Mumbai. Soon after, the couple flew to Udaipur for an elaborate wedding complete with haldi, mehendi, sangeet, and other pre-wedding festivities.

Hours ago, Aamir Khan’s daughter took to Instagram and shared a video that was a collection of the memories she made laughing with her husband. The clip opens up with a cute portrait of Nupur, followed by videos that show how goofy and fun the celebs are when they’re together. From happily playing on swings to clicking adorable love-filled selfies, it’s a collection of all things fun.

The clip also features Ira’s bestie, Mithila Palkar. Nupur’s fun entry in dhoti and kurta with a giant balloon hat to their pajama party shouldn’t be missed. Watch out for the couple’s adorable moments from the event. Sharing the clip, Khan penned, “iPhone making cutie videos for me.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

A week ago, on her grandmother’s 90th birthday bash, Ira repurposed her wedding blouse and wore it with a pink saree.

Dropping glam selfies from the event, she penned, “When you’re struggling to take your own photos because ITS SO HOT and you’re tired. But you can’t remember if anyone took pictures and you must show @sereia_designstudio that their blouse looks beautiful on lots of things and you love it very very much! Who said you’ll never wear your wedding clothes again!?”

Take a look:

Ira and Nupur hosted a five-day soiree in Udaipur after their civil marriage in Mumbai. Upon returning, Aamir Khan invited all his B-town friends, including Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, to bless the couple at a star-studded reception.

ALSO READ: Maharaj: Junaid Khan's sister Ira and brother-in-law Nupur Shikhare turn cheerleaders as his debut film releases