Ira Khan drops PIC from her and Nupur Shikhare's reception to wish Imran Khan on birthday: 'Love you loads'

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, is basking in the glow of marital bliss after recently tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare. The couple's wedding reception took place last night, on January 13, and the joyous event saw the attendance of several celebrities, all elegantly adorned in stylish attire. Notably, Ira's cousin, Imran Khan, also marked his 41st birthday on the same day. Ira, in a heartwarming gesture, has shared a picture from her reception to extend birthday wishes and love to Imran.

Ira Khan’s birthday wish to Imran Khan included a picture from her wedding reception to Nupur Shikhare

Newlywed Ira Khan recently shared a picture on Instagram Stories from her wedding reception, which took place on the evening of January 13, to extend birthday wishes to her cousin Imran Khan, whose birthday coincided with the celebration.

The photo featured a radiant Ira in her ethnic attire, smiling warmly amidst the adorned venue. Holding a printed photograph of her and Imran, where he had his arm around her shoulders in a heartwarming moment, Ira expressed her wishes, saying, “Happy Birthday!! @imrankhan Love you loads,” accompanied by red heart emojis.

