Ira Khan drops PIC with friends from wedding with Nupur Shikhare: ‘Dragged a bunch of people from all over the world’

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are finally married. The couple registered their wedding in Mumbai earlier this month in the presence of their dear ones. Ira’s friends from abroad also made sure to be by her side on her big day. She recently dropped a happy picture featuring all her dear friends.

A while ago, Ira Khan took to Instagram and shared a photo from one of her wedding ceremonies. In the picture, we can see her husband Nupur Shikhare standing next to her along with her friends who flew down to India only for their wedding. Wearing the pink and green fusion outfit with heavy jewelry and open hair, she looked pretty. As for the groom, he looked dapper in his navy blue Indo-western attire. Interestingly, all of Ira’s friends also respected the Indian culture and donned traditional clothes like sarees and kurta-pajama.

All of them looked happy and elated as they posed for the camera. Sharing the precious photo that is testimony to the love she shares with her friends, Ira penned, “I dragged a bunch of people from all over the world to India and they came also!”

Check out her post below:

More about Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding

After getting engaged in 2022, the couple hosted an engagement party last year. Soon after, their pre-wedding ceremonies kick-started on a rather intimate note. Then on January 2, Ira's mother Reena Dutta along with Kiran Rao went to the groom’s residence for the Haldi ceremony donning gorgeous Nauvari sarees. The next day, Nupur ran to his wedding venue in shorts and a ganji and signed his official marriage papers in the presence of their near and dear ones which was followed by a soiree that saw celebs like Nita and Mukesh Ambani in attendance.

Soon after, the couple flew to Udaipur, Rajasthan for a more grand and traditional ceremony that included a sangeet, mehendi, pajama party, and a Christian wedding on January 10. Upon returning, Aamir Khan hosted a star-studded gala for his industry friends.

