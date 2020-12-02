Ira Khan drops a playful photo of goofing around with her bestie Danielle; Take a look

Ira Khan, who is an avid social media user, has shared a picture with her best friend on Instagram which is giving us major friendship goals. Check out her post below.

’s daughter Ira Khan is among the most popular star kids in Bollywood. She has been in the news for a while now owing to her love life. As per reports, the star kid is dating her father’s fitness coach Nupur Shikhare from the past six months. Besides this, Ira also has been quite active on social media lately and has been entertaining her fan base with her amazing posts. From dropping her stunning selfies to sharing her feelings, she is known to be quite vocal on her social media. Going by her latest post, it seems like she is having fun with her friend Danielle.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ira posted a picture wherein she can be seen goofing around with her friend. In the photo, she can be seen holding a water gun. She captions the picture as, “Hang on... just one second... just need to... we've got this... how do you...#007 #imready #not #wannabebadass #squad.” What caught everyone’s fancy is her hashtags. In her post, she seems to be referring to James Bond as she uses the #007.” In the photo, Aamir’s daughter looks chic in a black top with blue jeans. She is seen at her casual best.

Take a look at Ira Khan’s Instagram post:

Ira had previously talked about returning to her home in an Instagram post and said it was a “nice feeling.” For the unversed, the star kid has won many hearts by pouring out her feelings on social media. From battling depression for 4 years to talking about being sexually abused, Ira has been quite vocal about her struggles and does not shy away from sharing in public. She had also spilled the beans on her parents Aamir and Reena Dutta’s divorce in an Instagram video. It goes without saying that due to her honest confessions, she is loved by the masses.

