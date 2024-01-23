Ira Khan drops UNSEEN fun 'claimed-to-be-rigged-game' glimpses from wedding with Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan had a social marriage with gym trainer Nupur Shikhare on January 10 in Udaipur after their registry marriage on 3rd January. After that, on January 13, Ira and Nupur had a star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai at NMACC. The couple had already shared several pictures and videos from their special day but today's (January 23) post featuring a fun-filled game that took place during their registry marriage day is too good to miss. On the other hand, the way Ira captioned her post, is just unmatched.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's fun game is all about 'IN it to WIN it'

Taking to her Instagram account a while ago, Ira Khan shared a bunch of unseen glimpses featuring herself and Nupur Shikhare enjoying a fun "claimed-to-be-rigged" game during their registry marriage day.

In the post, we can see a big board where Ira and Nupur's names are written side by side along with numberings. The couple stood in front of the board separately and played the game.

Sharing the details about the game, Ira penned, "IN it to WIN it! If you missed the claimed-to-be-rigged-game at the reception… sucks to be you. Of course it was hand-made with our various craft supplies at 3am… even though there were months to make it.

And of course, Popeye and I ganged up against them. This is why we’re married. Poking fun aside, LOOK HOW CUTE THE BOARD IS AND HOW CUTE EVERYTHING WAS!!! I felt like we were on a game-show! Bucklist item ticked!"

Advertisement

She further added, "Thank you @daniellepereira_3 @smriteep @pesyourself @kanikajhamtani and I’m not sure who else I’m supposed to thank. I was told the groom’s side gave a thumbs up @atul_oct_12 @sahabime."

Before wrapping up her caption, Ira mentioned that she won the game as she added, "BTW, I won."

Have a look:

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities in Udaipur began with a welcome dinner on January 7. The next day, a mehendi ceremony and a fun-filled pajama party were organized. The Sangeet ceremony was held on January 9 and the couple exchanged vows on January 10.

On the other hand, their wedding reception was attended by the who's who of the Bollywood industry. From Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to veteran actresses Saira Banu, Hema Malini, Rekha, and many others graced the reception.

ALSO READ: PICS: Nupur Shikhare shares ‘Very married’ filmy moments with wifey Ira Khan from wedding reception