Ira Khan dubs herself & dad Aamir Khan 'fashion icons' in cute Christmas PICS; Don't miss their 'oops' moment

Aamir Khan shares a wonderful bond with his kids and we all have seen proof of it on social media. His daughter Ira Khan is quite active on social media and often grabs all the attention because of her personal life. She usually takes to her Instagram handle to share pictures of herself with her dad Aamir Khan and fans loves to see it. Well, today too Ira shared a couple of pictures with her daddy as they celebrated Christmas together.

In the first picture, we can see Ira Khan standing with daddy Aamir Khan right in front of a gorgeous looking Christmas tree. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor was dressed in grey pants and a black jacket as he sported spectacles and a moustache look. Ira wore a white tee over a dark blue mini skirt that she paired with a blazer and completed her look with heeled oxford shoes. In the next picture, we can see Aamir kissing his daughter on her cheeks. The next 2 pictures had the father-daughter duo pose for a cute selfie.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. This film is an official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. It is all set to release next year.

Reports say that the actor is teaming up with RS Prasanna for the official remake of the Spanish film, Campeones, however, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

