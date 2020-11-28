Ira Khan is elated to be back home as she shares a carefree PHOTO; Says 'It’s a nice feeling'

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan, who is an avid social media user, has dropped a picture wherein she expressed her happiness to be back at her home. Check out her post.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is one of the most talked about star kids in Bollywood. It is no secret that she is an avid social media user and often takes to her Instagram page to express her feelings. From talking about battling depression to dropping a glimpse of her personal life, she often pours out her heart in her posts. The star kid, who enjoys a huge fan base, keeps everyone posted about her personal front. Now, in her latest post, she has talked about how happy she is post returning to her home and said it’s a nice feeling.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ira shared a picture of herself wherein she can be seen at her casuals. She captions the photo as, “I shifted in July and I felt like it hadn’t really hit me that I was living on my own. Today, I came home. I’m home. It’s a nice feeling.” In the picture, she looks elegant as she goes sans makeup for the click. To note, Aamir Khan’s daughter has been quite active on social media lately. Previously, she had given a sneak peek into her younger brother Azad Rao Khan’s birthday party and shared the pictures from it on social media.

Meanwhile, she has been grabbing the headlines for her love life. As per reports, it is said that she has found love in her father’s fitness coach Nupur Shikhare and is dating him from the last six months. It is further being said that the star kid is very serious about her relationship as she had already introduced him to her mom Reena Dutta.

Credits :Ira Khan Instagram

