Ira Khan feels winter chills in Bombay's 20 degrees, slides into Christmas sweater; PIC

Aamir Khan’s little daughter Ira Khan has all grown up to be a beautiful woman. She always treats her fans with her latest photos on Instagram. She remains quite active on social media and gives a sneak peek of her daily routine. This time, she took to Instagram to share photos as she hops into her Christmas sweater. She also confessed that it feels cold in Bombay even at 20 degrees. The overall aesthetic of the pics was vintage and was absolutely insta-worthy.

In her post, Ira was seen wearing a cute Christmas sweater and reading a book. The photos also featured her cat, Wiza. She wrote, “I was going to put away my Christmas sweater but then today was cold! And 20° in Bombay is pretty much a snow day. So… No business like snow business! Wiza agrees.” Her fans also reacted to her post and left sweet comments. A fan wrote, “You both are so cute.” Another one wrote, “Ira this sweater is really beautiful, I want one.”

See Ira’s post here:

Recently, Ira had shared her New Year's resolution on Instagram with her fans and wrote things she wants to work upon. The post featured her pics from her Germany vacation. She opened up about her resolution to lose weight, her struggles with self-image, etc. Her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare had also reacted love to her post and had shared it on his Instagram story. The couple never fails to impress their fans with their lovey-dovey post on their Instagram handles.

Ira had also shared her first airport look ever with her fans a few weeks ago and garnered lots of praise from them. She wore a pastel blue co-ord set with white sneakers and had a grey shrug thrown on.

