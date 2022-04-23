Ira Khan gets clicked playing football, boyfriend Nupur Shikhare says 'I love you'

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is one of the most active star kids on social media. Although Ira has no plans of entering the world of showbiz, she is certainly not away from being in the limelight. She often posts candid pictures and videos, and treats her many followers to glimpses of her life on Instagram. Moreover, her beau Nupur Shikhare and she seldom shy away from expressing their love and affection for each other on the platform, while fans swoon over their social media PDA. Today, fans got a glimpse of the same when Ira’s picture prompted a romantic response from Nupur.

Earlier today, Ira took to the photo and video sharing site and shared a snapshot featuring herself on a field. In the picture, Ira can be seen dressed in a sports jersey, shorts, socks, and shoes, while her hair is tied in a ponytail. She is seen standing by a football, which she's about to kick. As Ira has a warm smile on her face, it radiated joy and positivity. Sharing the picture, Ira captioned it as, “ (football emoji) (smiling emoji) camera emoji: @nupur_shikhare #agatsufoundation #kimsviragos #football".

In no time, it was showered with a lot of likes and comments. Among others was a comment from her beau Nupur, who wrote, " (heart eye emojis) I love you".

Take a look at Ira Khan's post:

Last month, Ira Khan posted a throwback picture with her dad Aamir Khan to shower love on his special day. In the photograph, Ira, dressed in a pink frock, was seen resting with her father Aamir on a couch. The father-daughter flaunted their contagious smile as they posed for the camera. Sharing this picture, Ira captioned it with a black heart emoji. Nupur showered love on the father-daughter duo as he dropped a red heart emoticon on the post.