Ira Khan gets THIS cute memory wrapped with love from BF Nupur Shikhare a year after their tattoo adventure

’s daughter Ira Khan is quite active on her social media. She recently went Instagram official with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Well, both their Instagram handle is filled with lovey-dovey pictures of each other and indeed they are an adorable couple. Nupur recently took to his handle and shared a throwback video of Ira who stepped in the shoes of a tattoo artist and gave her beau his anchor tattoo. His post was filled with love and appreciation for his girl.

Taking to his Instagram handle Nupur Shikhare posted an old video of the day when Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan had given him his anchor tattoo. Ira, who had did not have any experience of making a tattoo before this did a fab job in making a perfect looking anchor on her boyfriend's arms. Well, Nupur is celebrating the one year anniversary of this tattoo. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Coz I can't help... One year to this day when you gave me my Tattoo. Thank you for this Bubs @khan.ira how amazing are you, who will say this is your first tattoo ever ?”

Take a look:

Recently, Ira Khan was papped with Aamir Khan in the city as they headed out for a dinner date. Aamir and Ira were spotted by the paparazzi as they arrived at a restaurant called Mizu at the Khar locality of Mumbai. While Ira arrived in a comfortable and casual look, father Aamir opted for a formal look for his dinner date with his daughter.

On the work front, Aamir has been busy shooting for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha – the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Apart from Aamir, the Advait Chandan directorial will feature Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. Coming to Ira, the star kid is quite popular on social media where she often shares glimpses of her life with fans and followers. Her loved-up pictures with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare have fans swooning over the young couple.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Aamir Khan & Ira Khan get papped as they step out for a father daughter dinner date