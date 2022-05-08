Ira Khan gets the most romantic birthday wish from boyfriend Nupur Shikhare: ‘I love you so so much bubs’

Aamir Khan’s daughter turned a year older on Sunday and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare penned a beautiful wish for her on social media. He took to Instagram and shared romantic pictures with her. In one of the photographs, Ira was seen cutting her delicious cake, while in the other snap Nupur can be seen hugging Ira adorably. “Happy Birthday My Love I love you so so much bubs @khan.ira #happy #birthday #love,” he wrote while sharing the post. As soon as Nupur uploaded the post, fans rushed to the comment section and dropped heartfelt birthday wishes for Ira. One of them wrote, “Happy Birthday Ira,” while another one commented, “Perfect Jodi”.

For the unversed, Ira made her relationship with Nupur Instagram official in 2021 during Valentine's Week. On the occasion of Promise Day, she shared a bunch of pictures with him and wrote, “Its an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Ira is quite popular on social media. Despite not having any Bollywood debut plans yet, Ira enjoys a massive following on social media. The star kid often shares life updates on the photo-sharing application, and actively advocates for mental health. Recently, Ira had opened up about struggling with anxiety attacks and shared what helped her manage them. Sharing a mirror selfie, Ira informed that using body scrub while showering after her attack helped her soothe herself.

