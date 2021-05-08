Ira Khan gets ‘simple I love you’ & cute PHOTOS from BF Nupur on her birthday; Works out with him on live sesh

As Ira Khan turned a year older today, her beau Nupur Shikhare penned a sweet note for her on social media.

’s darling daughter Ira Khan might be away from the spotlight and doesn’t plan to venture into acting, but she is already quite popular on social media. The young diva is known for speaking her heart out on various topics and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. In fact, she is also seen painting the town red with her mushy romance with beau Nupur Shikhare. So, as she turned a year older today, all eyes were on Nupur’s birthday wish for Ira.

And Nupur rose to everyone's expectations as he shared an adorable post for the birthday girl with a picture from her childhood and a recent picture with a dog. In the caption, he showered love on Ira with a simple post and wrote, “Happy Birthday My Love.. There so much that I would like to say, but I am going to keep it simple .. I love you.” But this isn’t all. The birthday girl was seen celebrating her special day with her beau and went on for a live workout session on Instagram wherein the lovebirds were seen twinning in grey.

Take a look at Nupur’s post for Ira:

Meanwhile, Ira had also grabbed the attention lately as she had opened up on her battle with depression. Taking it to her official Instagram handle, Ira Khan wrote, “Me: So now what? Therapist: I don’t know. There are lots of parts to me. This is conflict between the two of them that very seriously effects my attempts at healing from my overall depression. But the burnouts are getting longer so now I have to try harder. The plan is to reduce the frequency and intensity of my burnouts. I don’t need to change my entire being and functioning. Working a lot isn’t a bad thing, trying to do a lot isn’t a bad thing - not always. There’s a point after which it gets unhealthy. That’s what I need to find. That balance. Because working also brings me joy.”

Also Read: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan opens up about her battle with depression; Says ‘There are lots of parts to me

Share your comment ×