Ira Khan grooves with Nupur Shikhare to THIS romantic Jonas Brothers song during Udaipur wedding festivities; Watch

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got married on January 3 in Mumbai after signing the legal documents. The couple then decided to tie the knot in a traditional ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding festivities will go on for three days and are attended by their family, relatives, and close friends. Recently, Khan shared some videos of her having a cute moment with her hubby.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare share an adorable moment

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare arrived in Udaipur on January 5 for their wedding festivities planned over three days. Recently, Khan took to her social media handle to reshare videos from their special night. In it, Ira can be seen lip-synching a song for her hubby as a friend sings the Jonas Brothers song When You Look Me In The Eye in the background. In another video, she can be seen sitting on his lap as the duo are humming to the singer's tune.

Check out the videos!

About Ira and Nupur Udaipur wedding festivities

Today, on January 8, a mehendi ceremony has been scheduled. Followed by a pajama party and a sangeet ceremony will take place on January 9. The traditional ceremony for them to exchange vows once again will take place on January 10.

Advertisement

The events will take place at the Taj Aravali Resorts in Udaipur, where the entire hotel including its 176 hotel rooms have been booked. Around 250 people are expected to attend these events which started on January 7. It will conclude on January 10. The couple will return to Mumbai for their wedding reception which will take place at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on January 13. Recently, Imran Khan and Junaid Khan were also spotted in Udaipur as they arrived to attend the wedding.

On January 3, Nupur was seen jogging his way to the wedding venue in Mumbai in a black vest and white shorts along with green sneakers. He also signed the documents with Ira in the same outfit. It was attended by Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Azad Rao Khan, Junaid Khan, Imran Khan and Zayn Marie.

ALSO READ: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Udaipur wedding: Dates, venue, sangeet, and other festivities; all you need to know