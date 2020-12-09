Ira Khan is a happy soul as she gives a glimpse of the first day of her play rehearsals: See PHOTO

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan recently took to Instagram and shared a picture from the first day of her rehearsals. The star kid looked happy with her girl gang.

Think of a star kid who often documents her life on social media, it is Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan. The PK star’s daughter is known to pour out her heart on the internet. Needless to say, she is someone who wears her heart on the sleeves. Ira enjoys a huge fan base on social media and often keeps them posted about her day to day life. Recently she made headlines for her Lonavala getaway. Giving a sneak-peek into it, she left everyone awestruck with her stunning bikini photos. She has mentioned in her post that she is back to work. Now, going by the recent post it looks like she really has resumed work as she has shared a picture from her rehearsals.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ira dropped a stunning picture of herself with her girl gang. In the photo, the star kid can be seen leaning on a door while laughing off with her friends. The click shows her flashing a big smile as she begins the rehearsals. She captions the photo as, “First day of rehearsals! Happy Happy #MEDEATHEPLAY.” Ira looks pretty in a black tee top and jeans. She completes her chic look with big silver hoop earrings and ties her hair into a bun. Needless to say, the picture is surely giving us major friendship goals.

Take a look at Ira Khan’s Instagram post:

Aamir’s daughter also shared a picture wherein she can be seen posing with a bunch of friends. She wrote, “Happy One Year.” Her timeline that is flooded with stunning photos speaks volumes about her activeness on social media. Meanwhile, Ira made her directorial debut with the stage production of Euripides' play Medea last year. It featured Yuvraj Singh’s wife actor Hazel Keech in the lead role.

Also Read: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan looks alluring in a bikini; Shares PHOTOS from her much needed getaway

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Ira Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×