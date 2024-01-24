Ira Khan has an epic reaction to Nupur Shikhare’s headstand in latest wedding pictures from Udaipur

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare were the highlight of this month as the two lovebirds tied the knot in one-of-a-kind wedding. The couple had a registered marriage in Mumbai amidst close friends and family and then they head to Udaipur for a lavish 4-day wedding festivities. The couple have been grabbing all the eyeballs for hosting quite a fun wedding in Udaipur. From having a pajama party to playing football at their own wedding, Aamir Khan’s daughter and son-in-law have really had a blast. Well, the new bride who is currently on her honeymoon has shared some fun pictures from her wedding and we bet you are going to love them.

Ira Khan shares fun pictures with Nupur Shikhare and her friends from their Udaipur wedding

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ira Khan shared a couple of pictures of her and Nupur Shikhare with their friends enjoying themselves in Udaipur. In the first picture, we can see a bunch of people along with the bride and groom at the airport, happily posing as they are heading to Udaipur. Then in the next one, we can see the couple posing with two of their friends as they hold the placard that reads ‘Welcome to Ira and Nupur’s wedding’.

Then there is a cute picture of Ira and Nupur posing like a lovely couple as they are on a boat towards the wedding venue, Taj Udaipur. Moving forward, there is a picture of the bride with two of her girlfriends as they all wear the same outfit, black shorts and top followed by a quirky pose of the bride with another set of friends. The next picture had our attention as we can see Nupur doing a headstand right in front of Aamir Khan’s daughter and she is indeed surprised. Last but not the least, there is a picture of the couple with Reena Dutta. The star kid captioned the pictures as, “The Wedding Party’s Secret… well, party.”

Aamir Khan gets emotional in wedding teaser of daughter Ira Khan

A couple of days ago, Ira Khan had us all gushing over the teaser of the wedding video she shared. In the clip, her father, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan can be seen wiping his tears as he gets emotional on watching his daughter getting married. Sharing that video, Ira wrote, “This is only a teaser but neither Ethereal nor us could wait. We wanted to celebrate in the mountains, with the people we love. And we did. It was stunning when we were there but we didn’t realised we were getting married in Rivendell (@nupur_popeye now we have to watch the third Lord of the Rings). It difficult to put all the love and feelings of that day into words. Thankfully, we have this video instead.”

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are honeymooning in Bali

After having a blast at their wedding in Udaipur and then a grand reception in Mumbai which was attended by celebs like Salman Khan, Hema Malini, Rekha, Saira Banu, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Dharmendra, Imran Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Sonali Bendre and many others, the couple is now off to enjoy some ‘me time’ with each other on their honeymoon in Bali, Indonesia.

Ira is making sure to let her fans witness some fun moments of her and Nupur from Bali by sharing pictures on her Instagram.

