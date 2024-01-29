Ira Khan has THIS reaction to husband Nupur Shikhare getting trolled for wearing gym clothes to their wedding

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, has been basking in marital bliss ever since she exchanged vows with her longtime beau, Nupur Shikhare. The couple initially solemnized their union in a registered marriage ceremony, later followed by elaborate wedding festivities in Udaipur. However, amidst the joyous occasion, Nupur found himself at the center of criticism when he arrived at the registered marriage adorned in gym attire. Ira has now addressed the trolling directed at her husband.

Ira Khan addresses trolling directed at Nupur Shikhare for wearing gym attire to their wedding

On Monday, January 29, Ira Khan delightedly shared fresh glimpses from her wedding celebrations in Udaipur, capturing moments of joy and camaraderie among herself and the guests. In a series of candid snapshots, they were seen reveling in sports and games, adding an extra layer of fun to the festivities.

Among the images shared on her Instagram Stories, one stood out: a picture of her husband, Nupur Shikhare, lounging by the poolside. Dressed in a casual ensemble consisting of a t-shirt, jeans, a stylish leather jacket, and accessorized with a cap and sunglasses, Nupur exuded effortless coolness.

Using this opportunity to address the trolling that Nupur had previously faced for his attire, comprising a shorts, vest and sneakers, at their registered marriage ceremony on January 3rd, Ira playfully captioned the photo, “You guys trolled him so much now he’s wearing a leather jacket and jeans by the pool.”

More about Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Udaipur wedding

The Udaipur wedding extravaganza of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare unfolded as a grand affair. From the vibrant Mehendi brunch to the cozy pajama party, the lively sangeet night, and the solemn vow ceremony, every event was meticulously planned and executed with flair.

Following the festivities in Udaipur, the celebration continued with a splendid reception in Mumbai, attended by a galaxy of stars from the entertainment industry. The guest list included names such as Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Rekha, Juhi Chawla, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Esha Deol, Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Mrunal Thakur, Manushi Chhillar, and many more.

