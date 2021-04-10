Ira Khan is highly impressed with beau Nupur Shikhare’s artistic skills as he makes her sketch

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a cute sketch of her made by her beau Nupur Shikhare.

Bollywood superstar ’s daughter Ira Khan is quite active on social media. The star kid often shares interesting posts on her social media handle to keep her fans updated. Amid the mini lockdown in Mumbai due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, Ira is spending some quality time with her beau Nupur Shikhare. She has been sharing several glimpses of their life during the lockdown. On Friday, Ira took to her Instagram handle to share a cute sketch of her made by her beau Nupur.

Impressed with Nupur’s artistic skills, Ira also penned a sweet note along with the picture. Nupur drew a picture of baby Ira and it is indeed adorable. While sharing the same on the Instagram story, Ira wrote, “How?! You've only drawn twice in your life! That's so good!” Nupur also re-shared the same on his Instagram stories, along with a hug and heart emoticons. Earlier, Ira shared a picture from her workout session on her Instagram stories with her partner Nupur, who happens to be a fitness trainer. In the picture, she can be seen doing a headstand while Nupur can be seen standing beside her.

Now, take a look at Ira Khan’s latest post here:

In February 2021, they made their relationship official as Ira shared a few pictures of them together on Instagram and wrote, “Its an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.”

On the professional front, Ira doesn’t want to pursue acting as her career. The star kid is more inclined towards directing films. She made her directorial debut in 2019 with a play titled Euripedes’ Medea, which starred Hazel Keech in the key role.

