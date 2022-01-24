Ira Khan holds beau Nupur Shikhare close as she stuns in his mom's saree; See PICS

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shares a beautiful bond with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. She always treats her fans with the latest photos on Instagram. She remains quite active on social media and gives a sneak peek of her daily routine. This time, she took the Internet by storm by sharing her photos in a gorgeous saree. Interestingly, she borrowed the saree from her boyfriend Nupur’s mom. She shared the photos with Nupur and his mom and the bond looked so pure among the three.

Ira also held Nupur close in the photos making them nothing less than an awwdorable couple. In the last slide, the three of them posed in front of the camera. As she shared the photos, Ira wrote, “Khadi cotton saree from Bombay. Happy Sunday! @pritam_shikhare thank for the saree! Please don't miss the handbags!” Fans also reacted to her post and showered love on the couple. A fan wrote, “Beautiful moment.” Another fan appreciated Ira Khan in saree and commented, “Very beautiful saree and You Ira” along with a heart emoticon.

See Ira’s post here:

Previously, Ira had shared her New Year's resolution on Instagram with her fans and had also written things she wants to work upon. The post featured her pics from her Germany vacation. She also opened up about her struggles with self-image, etc. Her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare had also reacted love to her post and had shared it on his Instagram story. The couple never fails to impress their fans with their lovey-dovey post on their Instagram handles.

