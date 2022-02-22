Ira Khan misses sweater weather; Drops throwback PIC with Aamir Khan, beau Nupur Shikhare

Winter weather has its charm. Well, February has nearly come to its end and we are now slowly heading towards the summer season. And it looks like Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has started missing the winter season. She has shared a picture on her Instagram handle, mentioning that she wants to sweater weather back. The picture is from last year’s Christmas celebration and her beau Nupur Shikhare is also spotted in it.

Ira shares a throwback pic in which all are seen posing together with a telescope. Ira captioned it as, “Bring back sweater weather. And Christmas is always welcome. To note, Aamir Khan’s daughter has always been vocal about her opinions on social media on mental health. She had been diagnosed with depression. The 24-year-old always shares a piece of advice on how to take care of one’s mental health. Recently she had said, “Don’t share your personal things publicly unless you’ve thought long and hard about it. I know this sounds strange coming from me considering I’ve done a lot recently but that’s why I wanted to talk about it. Not that this is any sort of benchmark but just to let you guys know, I thought about it for a year before I decided to make my Instagram account public and then I thought about it for two years before I decided to talk about my mental health and my issues on social media and publicly and then it took me another year to do it. I had to make sure I was in the right mind space. Also, it depends on what kind of person you are.”

Take a look at the post here:

The star kid often shares pictures with her beau on social media.

Also Read: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shares her opinion on Vir Das' 'time and hate' post; Check HERE