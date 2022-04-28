Ira Khan nails dad Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha feather challenge with beau Nupur Shikhare; WATCH

On Thursday, the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha released the first song of the film ‘Kahani’. Just a few hours after it, Aamir Khan Production launched the Laal Singh Chaddha feather challenge and soon fans and celebrities started sharing reels on Instagram. A few moments back, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan also took up the challenge with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. In the video, Ira and Nupur can be seen blowing a feather as the scene changes from grey to color. Sharing it, Ira wrote, “This is not a two people filter”. Later, she recorded a solo video and nailed the feather challenge.

Before Ira and Nupur, Laal Singh Chaddha’s lead actress Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a video while performing the challenge and wrote, "This #LaalSinghChaddha filter is just as sweet as the journey I've had while shooting for the film. Have you taken the challenge yet? Be a part of the experience and don't forget to tag @aamirkhanproductions #Reels #ReelItFeelIt." In this filter, one can hear the song ‘Kahani’ playing in the background.

After being delayed, Advait Chandan’s directorial Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release theatrically on 11th August 2022. This film is the official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The movie stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and South star Naga Chaitanya in the lead. Interestingly, the upcoming movie will mark Aamir’s third collaboration with Kareena after 3 Idiots and Talaash.

