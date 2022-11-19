Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare flaunt their rings post engagement; Share INSIDE pics from the ceremony

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan ’s daughter Ira Khan got engaged to her beau Nupur Shikhare in an intimate ceremony last evening. Friends and family members of Ira and Nupur were seen attending the engagement ceremony. Pictures clicked by the paparazzi show Ira's father Aamir Khan, mother Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan and grandmother Zeenat Hussain arriving at the venue. Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sunita Gowariker, Akshara Haasan, Vijay Varma, Sona Mohapatra, Gulshan Devaiah and others were also seen attending the ceremony.

Now, a day after they got engaged, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare were seen flaunting their rings. Ira took to her Instagram story to share a video clip in which she excitedly shares a glimpse of their engagement rings. In the video, she can be seen saying that her makeup isn’t off even a day after the ceremony. She then zooms in on both their rings and shows them to her fans. Ira’s ring has a diamond in the centre, while Nupur can be seen wearing a simple band on his ring finger. Sharing the video clip, she tagged her fiancé Nupur and wrote, “My favourite place in the world is next to you.”

Ira also shared some inside pictures from their engagement ceremony. The first pic shows Ira and Nupur showing their rings to each other at the ceremony. Ira can be seen looking lovely in a bright red gown, while Nupur rocked a classic black tuxedo. The décor behind them was simple yet lovely and consisted of a bunch of flowers arranged in a circular pattern. The next picture shows the engaged couple posing with one of their friends. Check out Ira’s Instagram stories below.