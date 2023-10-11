Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare January 2024 wedding: 5 times couple painted town red with mushy posts

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got engaged to Nupur Shikhare last year in November and the duo has been setting some serious couple goals ever since! After the 3 Idiots actor recently announced that Ira and Nupur are set to tie the knot on January 3, 2024, fans are unable to contain their excitement. While their wedding has begun knocking on the door, let’s dive into the top 5 moments of the duo wherein they oozed romance.

Digging into the top 5 viral romantic moments of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

1. When Ira and Nupur became fitness partners

Watching Nupur and Ira together has always been a treat for the couple’s fans. While Ira never shies away from flaunting their romance, she once again left fans elated by sharing videos wherein the lovebirds can be seen breaking a sweat together. Sharing the post earlier, she captioned it, “Took a trip down memory lane.”

2. Throwback to Diwali 2022

It can be safe to say that it did not take Ira Khan and Nupur Sikhare to become a fan favorite. While Ira keeps sharing lovey-dovey pictures of the adorable lovebirds on social media frequently, her photographs with Nupur from last year’s Diwali had fans' hearts. Donning traditional outfits, Ira and Nupur look totally lost in each other. Ira captioned the post, “Happy Diwali.”

3. Nupur Sikhare and Ira Khan radiate love in these throwback photographs

In a throwback post by Ira in 2021, the duo can be seen sitting next to each other and sharing a warm cuddle. While Nupur made goofy faces in the photographs, Ira seemed to be rejoicing in their love moments. She wrote while sharing the photos, “He's such a dramebaaz!...#love #cuddles #happypill.”



4. Diving into Nupur and Ira’s love-filled Eid of last year

Ira had dropped glimpses of the duo’s Eid celebrations of last year on Instagram. The throwback photos showed the duo flaunting their ethnic outfits as they seemed to be set to celebrate the occasion. Sharing the pictures, Ira wrote in the caption, “Did you know you're eligible for eidi till you're married?! I thought once you're an adult (18) it's done. @zaynmarie @sahabime HA HA. You learn something new every day. Eid Mubarak.”



5. Ira and Nupur’s engagement

Last but not least, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s engagement visuals had won the hearts of fans. While Ira oozed grace in a red gown, Nupur styled a black suit with a white shirt. Exchanging the rings, the lovebirds’ video shared by Ira seems to be straight out of a fairytale. She also shared a note while sharing the video, “This moment. Multiple people on multiple occasions have told me that I throw really good parties. I think they give me a little too much credit. The main difference between my parties and other people's parties is the guest list. The people in our lives are what makes it happy and fun and quirky and so very, very wholesome. Thank you for being there and allowing us to be seen in our proclamation of love for either other. Because that’s exactly what we wanted to do. Sending much joy and appreciation to you all. The most to @nupur_shikhare but that’s a whole other post. Obviously.”

