Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Udaipur wedding: Dates, venue, sangeet, and other festivities; all you need to know

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, officially tied the knot and registered her marriage with her longtime boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, on January 3rd in Mumbai. The newlyweds, along with their families, are now in Udaipur for a three-day celebration at the Taj Lake Palace. The detailed schedule of the festivities has been shared online.

Ira Khan shares a glimpse of her wedding itinerary

Today, on January 7, Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan, gave a glimpse of her upcoming wedding celebrations by sharing a sneak peek into her wedding invitation on Instagram. The itinerary revealed that there will be a welcome dinner tonight, followed by the mehendi ceremony tomorrow. A pajama party is scheduled for the 8th, and the sangeet ceremony will be held on the 9th. The traditional ceremony, where the couple will exchange vows once again, is set for the 10th.

As reported earlier, the extravagant event is scheduled at the Taj Aravali Resorts in Udaipur, where 176 hotel rooms have been reserved for the bride, groom, families, and guests. Approximately 250 people are expected to attend the festivities, starting with the arrival of guests on January 7 and concluding with the final celebrations on January 10.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE INVITE:

More about Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s registered wedding

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare tied the knot on January 3, with Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Azad Rao Khan, Junaid Khan, Imran Khan, Zayn Marie, and others present. Imran's speculated girlfriend, Lekha Washington, was also in attendance. Moreover, friends of Ira and Nupur, like Mithila Palkar and Prajakta Koli, joined the wedding celebration.

About Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

Ira Khan, Aamir Khan, and Reena Dutta's daughter, is the founder and CEO of Agatsu Foundation, a mental health support organization. On the other hand, Nupur Shikhare is a well-known fitness coach, consultant, and athlete.

They crossed paths in 2020 amid the lockdown. In September 2022, Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira Khan during a triathlon, kneeling down. Their engagement was marked by a simple ceremony in November 2022, attended by Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Imran Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and others.

