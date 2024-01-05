Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Aamir Khan and son Azad spotted at airport as they leave for Udaipur; WATCH

Fans are excitedly looking forward to the wedding of superstar Aamir Khan and film director Reena Dutta's daughter, Ira Khan, with Nupur Shikhare. After completing the legal formalities, Ira and Nupur will celebrate their social wedding events from January 8-10 in Udaipur.

Earlier it was reported that Aamir Khan and his family will raech Udaipur today for the preparations, now the actor was spotted at the airport along with his son Azad Khan.

Aamir Khan and his son Azad spotted at airport

A while ago, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was spotted at the airport along with his younger son Azad as they both were all set to depart for Udaipur for daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikahre’s traditional wedding post their registered marriage on January 3, this year.

The 3 Idiots actor donned a red colored kurta paired with white colored pants and Azad on the other hand looked smart in a black T-shirt and pants.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

More about Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s registered wedding

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare tied the knot on January 3, with Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Azad Rao Khan, Junaid Khan, Imran Khan, Zayn Marie, and others present. Imran's speculated girlfriend, Lekha Washington, was also in attendance. Moreover, friends of Ira and Nupur, like Mithila Palkar and Prajakta Koli, joined the wedding celebration.

Advertisement

Discussing their wedding attire, Ira looked gorgeous in a deep blue blouse combined with pastel pink harem pants and a matching dupatta. On the other hand, Nupur opted for a black vest, white shorts, and green sneakers while signing the wedding registration documents. Afterward, he wore a blue sherwani and took pictures with his wife in front of the photographers. The occasion was attended by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta, along with Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.

About Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, is the founder and CEO of a mental health support organization named Agatsu Foundation. On the other hand, Nupur Shikhare is a well-known fitness coach, advisor, and athlete.

They came across each other for the first time in the lockdown of 2020. In September 2022, Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira Khan during a triathlon by getting down on one knee. Their engagement was marked by a simple ceremony in November 2022, attended by Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Imran Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and others.

ALSO READ: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Udaipur wedding to take place at THIS luxurious hotel; 176 rooms booked