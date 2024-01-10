Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Aamir Khan gets mehendi design mirroring daughter’s tattoo; see PICS

It is a joyous and celebratory time for Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, as she immerses in the festivities of her wedding to Nupur Shikhare. The couple, who initially exchanged vows in a registered marriage, is currently in Udaipur surrounded by friends and family to partake in traditional rituals.

Recently, the Mehendi ceremony unfolded in a grand manner, with numerous moments from the happy event circulating on the internet. In a heartwarming revelation, it's been disclosed that Aamir, the proud father, also adorned a Mehendi design on his hand, which mirrored his daughter's tattoo.

Aamir Khan gets mehendi design of Ira Khan’s tattoo during her wedding festivities

The Mehendi ceremony of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare was held on January 8 at the Taj Aravali Resort & Spa in Udaipur, marking a momentous celebration. The Mehendi artist, who crafted the intricate design for the bride, shared a fascinating detail on Instagram.

She revealed that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, Ira's father, also adorned Mehendi on his hand with a design featuring a star, moon, and sun, which mirrors the tattoo on Ira's right hand. This intentional and symbolic choice beautifully reflects the close bond between father and daughter.

Pictures shared on Instagram captured the joyous moment, with Aamir and Ira seated together as the Mehendi artist worked on Aamir's hand. The actor was seen wearing a sky blue Indo-western outfit, happily flaunting the unique and meaningful design.

Advertisement

Have a look!

More about Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Mehendi ceremony

The Mehendi brunch showcased the bride and groom as a picture-perfect couple in their carefully chosen attires. Ira Khan donned a stunning sheer white gown paired with a gold choker necklace and earrings, complemented by pink sunglasses. Her minimal makeup and red hair decorated with delicate white flowers added a touch of elegance. On the other hand, Nupur Shikhare sported a pink shirt and beige pants for the special day. He completed his look with a brown vest and a printed scarf.

Guests shared glimpses of the joyous event, capturing moments of Ira getting her Mehendi done while immersing in the music. Nupur was seen joining in the festivities, showcasing his dancing skills in some visuals. Surrounded by loved ones, including Ira's mother Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Imran Khan, his rumored girlfriend Lekha Washington, and others, the celebration exuded warmth and happiness.

The venue was covered in exquisite decorations, featuring an array of flowers, charming little tents, umbrellas, and more. Adding a creative touch, a Sudoku game was placed on the wall for guests to enjoy solving during the ceremony. The Mehendi designs showcased by guests incorporated Ira and Nupur's initials, adding a personal and charming touch to the festivities.

The elaborate Mehendi design on Ira's hands and arms, shared by the Mehendi artist on Instagram, held profound significance. She explained, “In weddings, mehndi holds cultural significance as it symbolizes beauty, auspiciousness, and the bond of matrimony. The application of intricate henna designs during pre-wedding ceremonies is a cherished tradition, representing love, joy, and the beginning of a new chapter in the couple’s life.”

Following the brunch, a Hi-Tea and dinner took place, with a vibrant pajama party at night. As per the shared itinerary, the pre-wedding revelries continued into the next day with the Sangeet ceremony, featuring musical performances by the bridal and groom party.

With the wedding scheduled for today, January 10, the anticipation for the dreamy pictures of the couple is undoubtedly high.

ALSO READ: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Venue, grand reception to Maharashtrian rituals; all about couple’s big day