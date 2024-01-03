Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao give warm welcome to Nita and Mukesh Ambani; WATCH

Aamir Khan is busy clicking pictures, greeting paparazzi, and welcoming guests to the wedding of his daughter Ira Khan with fitness coach Nupur Shikhare. Among the several guests who arrived to bless the couple were Nita and Mukesh Ambani. To welcome them, Aamir with his wife Kiran Rao, went to the entrance of the venue.

Aamir Khan welcomes Nita and Mukesh Ambani to daughter Ira Khan’s wedding

Today is the day when Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got married to her fiancé, athlete, and celebrity fitness coach Nupur Shikhare. A while ago, businessman couple Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani arrived at the beautifully decorated wedding venue.

In a video, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor can be seen waiting for the esteemed couple to get out of their swanky luxury car. As soon as he got down, Mukesh Ambani gave a warm hug to Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. He then went to the other side of the car to greet Nita Ambani. All of them then made their way into the wedding venue.

Take a look:

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare wedding LIVE updates: Aamir kisses Kiran Rao while posing with newlyweds