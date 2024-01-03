Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao give warm welcome to Nita and Mukesh Ambani; WATCH
As Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan got married to Nupur Shikhare today, Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani arrived to bless the newly wedded couple.
Aamir Khan is busy clicking pictures, greeting paparazzi, and welcoming guests to the wedding of his daughter Ira Khan with fitness coach Nupur Shikhare. Among the several guests who arrived to bless the couple were Nita and Mukesh Ambani. To welcome them, Aamir with his wife Kiran Rao, went to the entrance of the venue.
Aamir Khan welcomes Nita and Mukesh Ambani to daughter Ira Khan’s wedding
Today is the day when Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got married to her fiancé, athlete, and celebrity fitness coach Nupur Shikhare. A while ago, businessman couple Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani arrived at the beautifully decorated wedding venue.
In a video, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor can be seen waiting for the esteemed couple to get out of their swanky luxury car. As soon as he got down, Mukesh Ambani gave a warm hug to Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. He then went to the other side of the car to greet Nita Ambani. All of them then made their way into the wedding venue.
Take a look:
