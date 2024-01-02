Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aamir Khan learns to sing, couple to have no traditional Maharashtrian marriage; Report

Months after getting engaged, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is all set to get married to the love of her life Nupur Shikhare. The pre-wedding celebrations have already begun. In an interview with ETimes, Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan Hegde spilled some details about the celebrity wedding.

Aamir Khan might be singing at daughter Ira Khan’s wedding

Festivities have already begun at Aamir Khan’s residence. His house has been lit and the Kelvan ceremony has already been done. While talking to ETimes, the actor’s sister Nikhat Khan Hegde revealed that the mehendi function was held at the groom, celebrity fitness coach Nupur Shikhare's house. “Today we took Mehendi to Nupur's house. We did the mehendi ceremony. We all decided to wear navari with a big nath. We dressed up fully Maharashtrian,” Nikhat Khan said.

She also added that Aamir is learning to sing at his daughter’s wedding and all of them have been practicing and preparing songs on dhol, which they plan to sing tomorrow. “It will be a more casual sangeet, we will be playing dhol and singing all wedding songs. Aamir is learning to sing as well. However, for the wedding songs, it is only the ladies who will be performing. Our family from Banaras, Lucknow and Delhi have come. Reena's side family has come down from Delhi and Punjab,” she said.

She also informed that unlike what people are expecting, it won’t be a traditional Maharashtrian-style wedding but the couple is set to tie the knot in a registered marriage on January 3, 2024 post which they will he heading to Udaipur. “Udaipur's plan is all for Ira and Nupur's friends, and we will be going along. There we will have sangeet and mehendi, but not the Maharashtrian style wedding, it is only a registered marriage,” Nikhat clarified.

Nupur Shikhare dropped a romantic post for Ira Khan ahead of their wedding

A while ago, an excited Nupur shared an adorable post for his wife-to-be Ira Khan. He also shared some pictures of them dressed in traditional attire. In one of them, they can be seen feeding yummy South Indian food to each other. Sharing the photo album, he penned, “One more day of being your fiancée @khan.ira. I love you so much.”

