Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Bride-to-be is ‘ready’ for big day; gets spotted in city ahead of occasion

It's the third day of the new year, and for Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, it marks the commencement of a new chapter in her life. Today, Ira is set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, in Mumbai. The bride-to-be has offered a glimpse of her readiness for the special occasion, and she was recently spotted in the city donning a casual look, adding an air of anticipation to the joyous celebration.

Ira Khan’s casual look ahead of her wedding to Nupur Shikhare

On the momentous day of her union with Nupur Shikhare, Ira Khan provided a sneak peek into her preparations. Sharing a mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories, the soon-to-be bride exuded casual yet stylish vibes. She sported a black t-shirt adorned with the message 'Kind is cool' and a rainbow, paired with a matching skirt.

Completing her look with a black watch and a 'Bride-to-be' headband atop her red-colored hair, Ira struck a quirky pose with a playful expression. Her caption, "Ready!! I’m going wear this all day," reflected her excitement for the special day.

Have a look!

Ira Khan gets clicked in the city on the day of her wedding to Nupur Shikhare

Sporting the same casual yet chic ensemble featured in her earlier selfie, Ira Khan was spotted in Mumbai this afternoon. In a hurry, she made her way to a salon, likely to prepare for the upcoming marriage ceremony. Despite the rush, Ira assured the waiting paparazzi that she would pose for them later.

Check out the video:

More about Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s nuptials

The excitement for their impending marriage is not one-sided, as Nupur Shikhare shared glimpses of their pre-wedding festivities yesterday. Expressing his love and anticipation, he captioned the post, "One more day of being your fiancée @khan.ira. I love you so much."

Reportedly, the couple's wedding plans include an intimate registered marriage today, followed by a reception in the evening. Subsequently, they will partake in traditional wedding rituals in Udaipur next week. A grand reception, expected to be attended by Bollywood celebrities, is also on the agenda.

