Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding Reception: Bride’s lehenga took THIS long to make; deets will leave you stunned

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s grand wedding reception was held last night. The gala event was held at NMACC in Mumbai. The star-studded affair witnessed several luminaries from political, business and film backgrounds who arrived to bless the newlywed couple.

For the special event, the newlywed Ira Khan looked stunning in a red and gold lehenga with a modern twist. The three-piece ensemble outfit had a heavily embellished lehenga, a contemporary blouse, and a georgette dupatta. Ira’s perfect look for the day was designed by Seria Design Studio by Monali Roy. In a recent interview, the designer opened up about the perfect look for the star kid.

Deets around Ira Khan's wedding reception look with Nupur Shikhare

According to a report published in News 18, Monali Roy opened up about designing the finesse look for Ira Khan. She stated that it was ‘amazing’ to work with her as she is very ‘patient’ and ‘understanding’ and was also engrossed in the process. She stated that Ira knew what she wanted and gave her the freedom to develop her idea.

Talking about her overall look for the wedding reception, Monali was further quoted as saying, “Ira wanted the traditional lehenga silhouette with a more modern blouse cut. Overall, we took seven months to plan and execute the piece. More than 300 hours of labor went into producing the lehenga.”

According to the report, the lehenga was designed on pure raw silk tailored into the shade of red, which played the perfect base to highlight the intricate gold embroidery featuring deep gold sequins, and kardana blended with traditional zardozi techniques.

Notably, Ira also carried three more designs from the designer for her wedding functions including the registered wedding with Nupur Shikhare, her mehendi ceremony, and the sangeet ceremony.

On January 3, for her registered wedding ceremony with Nupur in Mumbai, Ira opted for a custom teal embroidered velvet blouse paired with an embroidered draped dhoti set. For her mehendi look, Ira adorned a custom-floor length ivory threadwork and pearl embroidered dress and for the sangeet she wore a gorgeous blue velvet lehenga paired with a hooded cape.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s grand wedding reception was attended by several dignitaries including Nita and Mukesh Ambani, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Hema Malini, Raj Thackery with his wife, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Saira Banu, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor amongst others.

