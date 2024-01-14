Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding Reception: Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani and more couples make heads turn

Ira Khan, the daughter of the esteemed actor Aamir Khan, recently tied the knot with Nupur Shikhare in a picturesque destination wedding in Udaipur. Carrying forward the celebratory spirit, today's grand wedding reception at NMACC in Mumbai witnessed the presence of the crème de la crème from Bollywood, sports, politics, and the business world.

Numerous couples from the glittering world of entertainment graced the occasion, showering blessings and adding to the joy of the newlyweds. Let's explore the endearing moments and stylish looks that unfolded during this festive celebration.

B-town couples attend the wedding reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

Sushmita Sen arrived at the event accompanied by her rumored boyfriend Rohman Shawl, and her stunning daughter, Renee Sen. The couple made a regal entrance, twinning in elegant black outfits, while Renee looked enchanting in a beautiful white saree. They graciously posed for the cameras, radiating million-dollar smiles, creating a picture-perfect moment at the event.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who are reportedly set to be married in February, were also present at the reception. Rakul looked absolutely breathtaking in a silver shimmery dress paired with magenta heels, while Jackky opted for a traditional attire.

Madhuri Dixit Nene made a graceful entrance accompanied by her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene. The diva looked stunning in a short kurta adorned with intricate motif work, paired with palazzo pants and a dupatta. dashing in a well-coordinated outfit comprising a white shirt, black blazer, and trousers. The couple, radiating charm, posed for the paparazzi before making their way inside.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh made a striking and sophisticated entrance, effortlessly turning heads with their undeniable charm. Another couple that exuded timeless class and elegance was Juhi Chawla and Jai Mehta, showcasing an impeccable sense of style that was truly unforgettable.

Farhan Akhtar made a stylish appearance, exuding charm in a suave ensemble that included a crisp white shirt paired with a black blazer and trousers. His wife, Shibani Akhtar, elegantly twinned with him, wearing a striking black and golden palazzo suit set. The couple showcased a perfect blend of sophistication and style at the occasion.