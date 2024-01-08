Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Zayn Marie drops new mehendi PICS; Imran Khan-rumored GF Lekha Washington pose

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan is legally married to the love of her life, Nupur Shikhare. After their intimate Mumbai gala, the couple along with their friends and family flew to Udaipur for a more traditional ceremony. As the couple completed their mehendi ceremony, Ira’s cousin and bestie, actress Zayn Marie Khan posted inside pictures from the celebration.

Imran Khan poses with rumored GF Lekha Washington at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s mehendi

As Ira Khan is celebrating her union with celebrity fitness coach Nupur Shikhare, all her loved ones have gathered to bless the couple. Among them was her cousin and actor Imran Khan who is being accompanied by his rumored ladylove, actress Lekha Washington. In the inside pictures shared by Zayn Marie Khan on Instagram, the couple can be seen all dressed up for the celebration that is currently happening in Udaipur.

In the photo, the Delhi Belly actor can be seen donning a brown-hued suit with a black t-shirt. As for the Peter Gaya Kaam Se actress, she looked pretty in a white and blue matching shirt-blouse set paired with a blue dupatta. The couple was joined by Zayn and all of them wore floral tiaras. The Made In Heaven 2 actress posted the solo picture separately as she thought it was gorgeous and Instagram cropped it in her last post.

In a subsequent post, Zayn can be seen flaunting her minimalist mehendi with the initials of the bride and groom drawn on her hand. While the next couple of photos were of her having a blast with her family, the one where Ira can be seen getting her henna done with the groom Nupur standing behind her grabbed eyeballs. In the next photo, the bride looked pretty as the artists worked their charm on her hands.

For her mehendi ceremony, Ira wore a beige Indo-western dress with a high slit. Her minimal jewelry, flowers in her hair, and subtle makeup went well with the occasion. As for the groom, he can be seen in a pink shirt, and beige pants with a maroon waistcoat on top. Sharing the photo album, Zayn penned, “I’m ALL IN for I & N. love youuu both more than my heart can hold so I got your initials with as many hearts as my hand could fit and yes, imara stacked four flower crowns on my head.”

More about Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding

After being secretly engaged, the couple hosted an engagement ceremony in November 2022. A while ago, their pre-wedding festivities took place followed by an unconventional registered marriage and a party that was attended by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Later, the bride’s and groom’s acquaintances flew to Udaipur where the other functions will be held along with their traditional wedding.

Imran Khan and Lekha Washington’s dating rumors

Word started spreading about Imran Khan dating Lekha Washington when they were spotted together earlier last year. They were also recently partying with Anoushka Shankar, Monica Dogra, Abhay Deol, and others, images of which went viral. The couple was also present at Ira and Nupur’s Mumbai wedding.

Imran Khan was earlier married to Avantika Malik and have a daughter named Imara together. After dealing with a rough patch in their marriage, they decided to part ways.

