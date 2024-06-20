Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's living room date night as they enjoy Roger Federer's documentary serve couple goals

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, had a social marriage with her long-time boyfriend and gym trainer Nupur Shikhare on January 10 in Udaipur after their registry marriage on January 3, 2024. The couple often shares romantic pictures on social media and receives a lot of love.

Today, June 20, Nupur organized a living room date night for his wifey Ira as they set to watch former tennis player Roger Federer's documentary.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's cutest date night includes '5 cuddles only'

A while ago, Nupur Shikhare took to his Instagram Story and shared a picture of Ira Khan. In the snap, we can see her sitting on a chair with a wide smile on her face as her husband organizes a living room date night for her.

The picture also features Nupur's hand holding two tickets to a Swiss former tennis player Roger Federer's documentary titled Federer: Twelve Final Days. Not only this, but the tickets also have hand-written texts that read, "8:30PM Living room 5 cuddles only."

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Date night (red heart) and tagged Irawith a kiss and a red heart emoji.

Have a look:

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception pictures

On January 14, Nupur Shikhare took two pictures from their wedding reception to his Instagram account and shared them with his wife, Ira Khan. In the pictures, the couple can be seen acing some fun-filled lovely poses.

Sharing the pictures, Shikhare penned, "I want to be Very married with you bubs @khan.ira."

More about Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

The couple's wedding festivities in Udaipur began with a welcome dinner on January 7. The next day, a mehendi ceremony and a fun-filled pajama party were organized. The Sangeet ceremony was held on January 9, and the couple exchanged vows on January 10.

Talking more about their wedding reception, it was attended by the who's who of the Bollywood industry. From Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to veteran actresses Saira Banu, Hema Malini, Rekha, and many others graced the reception.

