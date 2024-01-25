Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s moms Reena Dutta and Pritam are all smiles in unseen PICS from their wedding

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding was the first event of 2024 that saw almost all Bollywood stars under one roof. They adopted and excluded several wedding traditions and customs to make the event fun and memorable for themselves and their family members. Hence, the pictures were also different from the rest. Recently, the groom dropped unseen visuals of his mom having a gala time with Ira’s mother.

Reena Dutta and Pritam Shikhare have a blast at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding

A couple of hours ago, celebrity fitness coach Nupur Shikhare took to his Instagram profile and shared some unseen visuals from his wedding with Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan. In the photos, Ira’s mom Reena Dutta, and his mother Pritam Shikhare can be seen having the time of their lives. The first picture shows both mothers flaunting their million-dollar smiles along with the minimal henna they applied on their hands.

The next one was Reena Dutta’s sweet candid. The glow and joy on her face show how delighted she was at the event. Next up was Pritam who made a funny and goofy face while posing for the photographer. This was followed by a picture of the groom, very sweetly posing with his mother-in-law. The bride also featured in the photo album, kissing her mother at what seems like her mehendi ceremony. Ira also shared a precious moment with Nupur’s mom as both of them hugged and kissed each other. Last but not least, it was a beautiful photo of the happy son hugging his joyful mother. Sharing the photos, he penned, “Mum’s are the best (red heart emoji).”

Advertisement

Check out his post:

More about Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan’s wedding

Way back in 2022, the couple got engaged privately, and months later, they hosted an engagement party for their close ones in Mumbai. Earlier this month, Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta were spotted going to the groom’s house for the haldi ceremony, dressed in traditional sarees. After registering their marriage on January 3 and hosting an intimate party, everyone flew to Udaipur, Rajasthan for a more traditional wedding.

There, the couple took part in the mehendi and sangeet followed by a fun pajama party and a Christian wedding. Upon their return, they hosted many Bollywood celebs at their wedding reception in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Ira Khan has an epic reaction to Nupur Shikhare’s headstand in latest wedding pictures from Udaipur