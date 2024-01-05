Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Udaipur Wedding: Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta-Kiran Rao and family to reach today- Report

Fans are eagerly anticipating the royal wedding of Superstar Aamir Khan and film producer Reena Dutta's daughter, Ira Khan. Following their official registration, Ira and Nupur Shikhare will have their social wedding festivities from January 8-10 in Udaipur. Aamir, along with his family, is set to arrive in Udaipur today, January 5, to oversee the preparations ahead of the grand wedding.

Aamir Khan and his family to reach Udaipur today

Aamir Khan, who hasn't been to Rajasthan in the last 12 years, has come back to the city for his daughter Ira Khan's social wedding with Nupur Shikhare. As per a recent report by India Today, the Taare Zameen Par actor is anticipated to reach today at approximately 1:30 pm, accompanied by his ex-wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao and family. There's also a belief that well-known stars and personalities might join in the grand celebrations.

Reportedly, there are reservations for 176 hotel rooms for the families and guests of the bride and groom. An estimated 250 people are expected to be part of the royal wedding. The families and guests are set to start arriving on January 7 for the three-day celebration, wrapping up on January 10.

Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao enjoy Ira Khan’s wedding festivities in unseen video

In another popular Instagram video, a group of singers were seen performing on Meri Pyari Behaniya Banegi Dulhaniya at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding. Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and their son Azad can be seen dancing and applauding in the video. It's evident that they thoroughly enjoyed celebrating the wedding of Ira and Nupur.

Watch the unseen video below!

Aamir Khan was spotted wearing a black t-shirt with beige pants. Although Kiran Rao is not very clear in the video, she can be seen dressed in a peach-colored traditional outfit.

A video of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare signing their wedding documents became viral last night. Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta were standing behind the couple, cheering as they officially got married. The actor from Laal Singh Chaddha was dressed in an ivory kurta and dhoti, with a pink saafa on his head. Reena Dutta chose a teal and golden ethnic outfit for her daughter's special day.

Ira Khan opted for a dark blue embroidered blouse paired with light pink harem pants and used a light pink dupatta as a veil. On the other hand, Nupur Shikhare appeared on stage wearing a black vest, white shorts, and green sneakers, sparking discussions on social media due to his unconventional wedding attire. However, when Ira and Nupur greeted the paparazzi outside, Nupur switched to a traditional blue sherwani.

In the meantime, there's another video of Aamir Khan warmly welcoming Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani as they arrived at the venue.

About Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter, Ira Khan, is the founder and CEO of a mental health support organization called Agatsu Foundation. On the other hand, Nupur Shikhare is a well-known fitness coach, advisor, and athlete.

They crossed paths during the lockdown in 2020. In September 2022, Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira Khan at a triathlon by getting down on one knee. They marked their engagement in a simple ceremony in November 2022, attended by Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Imran Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and others.

