Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Udaipur wedding to take place at THIS luxurious hotel; 176 rooms booked

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter, Ira Khan, has officially married her longtime partner, Nupur Shikhare! The wedding took place on Wednesday at a luxury hotel in Bandra, Mumbai, with family and close friends in attendance. Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan's former wife, and their son Azad Rao Khan were also part of the celebration. After their registered marriage in Mumbai, Ira is now all set to follow the traditional customs with the pheras ceremony in the lake city Udaipur.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare to take Pheras In a luxury Udaipur hotel

Having completed their legal marriage, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will now proceed to Udaipur for a series of traditional celebrations planned for their family. As per a recent report by IANS, the traditional wedding will happen at Taj Aravali Resort on Kodiyat Road in Udaipur, with celebrations scheduled from January 8 to 10. All 176 rooms at the hotel are reserved for about 250 guests, including Bollywood celebrities and relatives of the bride and groom.

The wedding celebrations will be a family-oriented event with the attendance of relatives at the functions. Afterward, the couple will travel to Mumbai and organize a reception at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on January 13.