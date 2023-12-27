Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s wedding festivities begin; Kiran Rao, Azad Rao Khan, Mithila Palkar join celebration

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan is all set to tie the knot with her beau Nupur Shikhare on January 3, 2024. The couple hosted an engagement ceremony last year, which was attended by their family members and loved ones. Now, a few days before their wedding day, the festivities have finally begun! Ira and her friend Mithila Palkar shared some glimpses from the festivities. Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao, and their son Azad Rao Khan were also present.

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s early wedding festivities commence

Last night, Ira Khan took to her Instagram stories to share a video that shows several guests seated around the dining table, relishing Maharashtrian cuisine. The video also gives a glimpse of Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao, dressed in an off-white outfit. Seated next to her is Azad Rao Khan. In the video, Ira is heard saying, “My God guys, get married to a Maharashtrian and get a Kelvan. How fun is this?”

Meanwhile, another picture shared by Ira shows her posing with a friend. She looks gorgeous in a red saree paired with a golden sequinned blouse. She has a bindi on her forehead, and simply accessorized with golden jhumkas. Meanwhile, Little Things actress Mithila Palkar was also present for the celebrations. She posted two pictures with Ira and Nupur.

Mithila donned a mustard yellow ethnic suit. In one Instagram story, she wrote, "The wedding festivities have begin!" Meanwhile, another picture shows Mithila posing in the center with Ira and Nupur Shikhare on either side of her. "Let's get you guys married!" she wrote. Check out the stories below!

Aamir Khan says he’s going to cry a lot at his daughter Ira Khan’s wedding

It was in October this year that Aamir Khan himself confirmed that his daughter Ira will be marrying Nupur on 3rd January, 2024. Speaking with News18, the Laal Singh Chaddha star said that he is going to be very emotional on Ira’s wedding day.

“Main toh bada emotional hota hoon bhai, uss din main bahut rone waala hoon yeh toh tay hai. (I’m extremely emotional, and I’m going to cry a lot at Ira’s wedding, that’s for sure). Discussions have already begun in the family that ‘Aamir ko sambaalna uss din (take care of Aamir that day)’ because I am very emotional. I can’t control my smile nor my tears,” said Aamir.

