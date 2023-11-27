Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s wedding to be officiated by Zayn Marie? Actress says ‘can’t wait to marry you two’

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan, who got engaged to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare last year, is all set to tie the knot with him in January 2023. Just a few days ago, she shared some lovely pictures from their Kelvan ceremony. Now, looks like Ira’s cousin Zayn Marie is all set to officiate Ira and Nupur’s wedding in January, and she shared that she got ordained!

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare pose with Zayn Marie as she shares ‘certificate of ordination’

A few hours ago, Zayn Marie took to her Instagram stories to post pictures with Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. The first picture shows Zayn in the center, holding a certificate of ordination. She is seen wearing a purple stole over a white and black dress, while Ira is seen in her PJs. Sharing the lovely picture, Zayn wrote, "She's a hot priest!!! `I can't wait to marry you two (crying emojis)."

In another picture, Ira and Nupur are seen kissing Zayn's cheeks, while she happily holds the certificate in her hand. "Let's get this wedding on the rooooad. Woooohoooo." Ira Khan reshared her stories. Check them out below!

About Zayn Marie Khan

Zayn Marie Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan’s cousin and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak director Mansoor Khan. She was one of the assistant directors on Shakun Batra's 2016 film Kapoor and Sons. She was seen in Monica O My Darling, Mrs Serial Killer and Made In Heaven. If reports are to be believed, she has also been roped in for Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan’s Pritam Pyaare.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s relationship

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare hosted an engagement ceremony in November last year, which was attended by their families and close friends. Ira and Nupur will get married on January 3, 2024, and their wedding date was confirmed by Aamir Khan himself!

In a conversation with News18, Aamir Khan said, “Ira is getting married on January 3. The boy she has chosen is — waise toh pet name unka naam Popeye hai (by the way, his pet name is Popeye) — he is a trainer, he has arms like Popeye but his name is Nupur. He is a lovely boy.”

