Ira Khan-Nupure Shikhare's Bali honeymoon was all about floating breakfast, tattoos and beaches; PICS

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare earlier this month. The couple had a traditional wedding ceremony in Udaipur later on. Post that, they went to have a honeymoon together in Bali. Recently, the duo took to social media to share a beautiful collage of pictures from their happy times of honeymoon.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare share PIC from their Bali honeymoon

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare recently flew to Bali for their honeymoon. Today, on January 31st, Aamir Khan's daughter took to her Instagram story to share Nupur's story from their honeymoon. It consisted of a collage of several beautiful pictures of them having floating breakfast and spending time near the beach among other things. Ira can be seen cycling also in one of the pictures. She captioned the entire collage with, 'Awwww!!!'

Check out her story!

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare get matching tattoo

On January 29th, Ira shared a picture of herself and Nupur as they flaunt their matching tattoos of a turtle. The duo got inked during their honeymoon in Bali. But they differ on designs.

Sharing the pic of her sea turtle tattoos, Ira wrote: “That’s just mad. I’m going to be staring at it all day long (four red heart emojis). In the second pic, both Ira and Nupur can be seen flaunting their ink. Its caption read, “Taking some island back.”

Advertisement

Recently, Ira also shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony where her father Aamir Khan can be seen flaunting his mehendi design of the moon, sun, and star. It matches with Ira's tattoos. In the second one, we see the duo smiling for the camera and in the third, Aamir drops a kiss on her cheek. She captioned it, "Thank god I hadn’t gotten the turtles yet!! We’re such cuties."

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's matching mehendi design to daughter Ira Khan's tattoos is too adorable to miss; see PICS