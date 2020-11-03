Ira Khan opens up on being sexually abused at 14, father Aamir Khan and mum Reena Dutta's divorce

Ira Khan revealed that she was sexually abused at the age of 14 and that her parents helped her get through the difficult phase. Read on to know more.

's daughter Ira Khan, who recently opened up on suffering from depression, has shared another video detailing her experience. In an IGTV video, Ira addressed her 'privilege' and struggle with depression as she spoke about her growing up years. Ira also revealed that her dad Aamir Khan and mum Reena Dutta's divorce did not 'traumatise' her in any way since it was an amicable separation.

Ira revealed that she was sexually abused at the age of 14 and that her parents helped her get through the difficult phase. In the video, Ira said, "When I was 14, I was sexually abused. That was a slightly odd situation in the sense that I didn't know whether the person knew what they were doing, I sort of knew them. It wasn't happening every day."

She added, "It took me about a year to be sure that they knew what they were doing and that's what they were doing. I immediately wrote my parents an email and got myself out of that situation." Ira further went on to say that she isn't necessarily 'scared' by her past experiences.

"I wasn't scared. I felt like this wasn't happening to me anymore and it is over. I moved on and let go. But it was again not something that has scarred me for life and something that could be making me feel as bad as I was feeling when I was 18-20 years old," Ira said.

Opening up on her parents' divorce, Ira said, "When I was small, my parents got divorced. But that didn't seem like something that would traumatise me because my parents' divorce was amicable. They are friends, the whole family is still friends. We are not a broken family by any means. My parents were very good about being parents to Junaid and me, even after divorce and when people would say 'Oh I am so sorry to hear about your parents' divorce, I would be like 'What are you talking about? It is not a bad thing. Another privilege I didn't realise. It could be something that could scar you. It didn't scar me. I don't remember most of it but I didn't feel like my parents' divorce is something that could bother me. So that can't be the reason why I am feeling so sad."

